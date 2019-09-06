Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,786,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 105,481 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $67,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

