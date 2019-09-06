QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after buying an additional 2,035,743 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

