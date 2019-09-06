Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.24

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$6.24 ($4.43) and last traded at A$6.23 ($4.42), with a volume of 7634151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.08 ($4.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Qantas Airways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

In other news, insider Alan Joyce purchased 97,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.11 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$597,362.48 ($423,661.33).

Qantas Airways Company Profile (ASX:QAN)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.