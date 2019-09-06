Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue Sells 10,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,470.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $88.09. 4,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,723,000 after purchasing an additional 832,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after acquiring an additional 363,780 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after acquiring an additional 295,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 293,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.