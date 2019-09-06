Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue Sells 10,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,470.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE QTWO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $88.09. 4,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $93.63.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,723,000 after purchasing an additional 832,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after acquiring an additional 363,780 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after acquiring an additional 295,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 293,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
