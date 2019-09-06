Pura (PURA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.00

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Pura has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pura has a market cap of $206,035.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pura coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006175 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Coin Profile

Pura (PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,884,991 coins and its circulating supply is 176,102,497 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pura is mypura.io

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

