Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 330,457 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,916,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 330,457 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $159,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 10,386,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,007,538. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,497,906 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

