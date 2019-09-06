Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,511 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $58,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,963,000 after buying an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,973,000 after buying an additional 483,263 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,322,000 after buying an additional 106,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.46.

NEE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.14. 2,233,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $225.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,659,838 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

