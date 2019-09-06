Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 114,956 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,956 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $47,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 335,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,787. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

