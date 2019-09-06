Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,663,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,878 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 682,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,959,000 after purchasing an additional 637,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,154,000 after purchasing an additional 457,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 624,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,997. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

