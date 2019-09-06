Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 21,749 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Celgene were worth $54,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of CELG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.15. 1,904,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,773. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.