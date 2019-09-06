Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 342,450 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Synovus Financial worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 118.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 237,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,857. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

