Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Tupperware Brands worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 97.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 242,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 81.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 69,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 4,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,814. The firm has a market cap of $638.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

