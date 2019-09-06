Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Wabash National worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,916,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,550. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Craig Hallum cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

