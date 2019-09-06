Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 274,455 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $20,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the first quarter worth $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Consol Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 2,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Consol Energy’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.