Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,572,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 215,967 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 495,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,201,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,504. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

