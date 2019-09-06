Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 44,210 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aptiv worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 157,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

