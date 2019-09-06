Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,904 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of National General worth $21,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in National General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National General during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $117,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $373,503. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. National General Holdings Corp has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGHC shares. Compass Point set a $36.00 price target on National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

