ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Down 10%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.70, approximately 1,153,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 269,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 1,280.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

