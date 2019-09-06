ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.64, approximately 13,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 99,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 41.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 435.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the second quarter worth about $31,498,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

