Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after buying an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after buying an additional 654,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,903,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,422,000 after buying an additional 554,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ remained flat at $$128.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,468,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,775. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.