Prize Mining (CVE:PRZ) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Prize Mining Co. (CVE:PRZ) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 14,850 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 215,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Prize Mining (CVE:PRZ)

Prize Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on exploring gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manto Negro Copper Property that consists of 7 mining concession located in the state of Coahuila, Mexico; and holds an option to earn a 80% Kena and Daylight properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

