Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP David Alfred Hargraves Sells 2,015 Shares

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Alfred Hargraves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $39,001.57.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 620,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,735. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

