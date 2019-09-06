PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PPL were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,329,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PPL by 428.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,674,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after buying an additional 1,357,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after buying an additional 1,129,588 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PPL by 20.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,330,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,461,000 after buying an additional 734,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PPL by 118.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after buying an additional 731,131 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 99,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,407. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.