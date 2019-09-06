Power Ledger Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and $625,279.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,861,285 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, TDAX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Binance, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bithumb and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

