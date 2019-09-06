Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 118055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.