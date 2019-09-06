POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

AUCOY opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POLYMETAL INTL/S (AUCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.