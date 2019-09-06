Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Given a $125.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) has been assigned a $125.00 target price by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 2,261,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

