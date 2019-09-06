Polaris Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 91,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 63.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 182.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,365 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,589. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.12. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.