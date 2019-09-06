Pitcairn Co. Buys 885 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

