Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

PHM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,726. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.