Pitcairn Co. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. 444,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

