Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $145.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.13.

ALNY opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $118.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

