Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $145.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.13.
ALNY opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $118.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
