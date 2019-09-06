Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 36,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,863 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,944. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

