Pillar (PLR) Tops One Day Volume of $10,808.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $10,808.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00213906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.01257886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00085689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

