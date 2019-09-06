PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Thomas J. Madden Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Thomas J. Madden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,380 shares in the company, valued at $424,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter worth $277,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter worth $65,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in PFSweb by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSW. ValuEngine cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PFSweb from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

