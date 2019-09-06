Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr Acquires 4,000 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr purchased 4,000 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.49 per share, with a total value of C$13,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 247,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$863,666.81.
Shares of PTF stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.49. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.25.
About Pender Growth Fund
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.