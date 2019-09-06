Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr Acquires 4,000 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr purchased 4,000 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.49 per share, with a total value of C$13,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 247,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$863,666.81.

Shares of PTF stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.49. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.25.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

