Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 417,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 251,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 559,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

