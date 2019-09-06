Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.