Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.14. 3,196,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,057. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $308.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

