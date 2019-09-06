Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.12.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 159,977 shares of company stock worth $10,626,621. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 4,386,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

