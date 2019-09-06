Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 5,520 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 991,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 422,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,802. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

