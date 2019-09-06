Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 111,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,379. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

