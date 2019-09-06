Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Redrow to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Redrow to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Redrow to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 679.10 ($8.87).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Monday. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 555.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 578.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

