Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 274.55 ($3.59).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03.

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 20,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.