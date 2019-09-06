Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,639,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CCEP stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,317. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.
Coca-Cola European Partners Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
