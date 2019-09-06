Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,639,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,317. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

