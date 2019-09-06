PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) & Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (NASDAQ:FCBI) Financial Review

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp 20.09% 5.01% 0.81% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.97% 8.95% 0.70%

35.5% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PB Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PB Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp $20.09 million 4.21 $3.12 million N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 2.79 $2.96 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PB Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

