Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paylocity by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 233,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,208. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $5,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 800,195 shares in the company, valued at $84,644,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

