Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

