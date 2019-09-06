Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $570,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,167,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,684. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

