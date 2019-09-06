Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,499 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 715,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 353,130 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,353,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,767,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,461. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

